CuriOdyssey 1651 Coyote Point Drive

CuriOdyssey CuriOdyssey, an experiential museum and wildlife center, is a local treasure. With a passion for environmental education and conservation, CuriOdyssey's designers have developed creative, hands-on exhibits for kids of all ages. Set your family loose on the numerous contraptions that teach basic scientific principals by pouring fog, spilling foam, playing music and undoubtedly entertaining families for hours.



This is the perfect place to get a close-up view of native wildlife as well—from birds to lizards to bobcats. The Californian critters here all receive a heart-warming amount of care and each exhibit tells the animal's story—all rescues unable to return to the wild. Handlers ensure visitors leave with a new respect for wildlife and maintaining their habitats (but in a light-hearted way, appropriate for small kids). Keepers sometimes take out the animals, like the resident hedgehog that you’re allowed to touch and interact with!



Here's a tip, you're allowed to bring food in (uncommon at most zoos) so pack a picnic and enjoy it in their lunch area!

