Curio 491 S 4th St #1101, Columbus, OH 43206, USA

Hipster Drinks in Your Grandma's House I fell in love with Curio the moment I walked through its doors. The atmosphere reminded me of my grandma's house with a fresh and modern touch of cool. The drink menu reflects this new-meets-old-school approach to entertaining with inventive creations like ginger-kale margaritas with smoked salt and negronis crafted with gin from a local distillery.