Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cupcake

Krossener Str. 12, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 25768687
Perfect for Winter Afternoons Berlin Germany

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm

Perfect for Winter Afternoons

Since 2007, this small cupcake bakery & coffee shop serves some of Berlin's best homemade cupcakes. With large communal tables and a sweet location in the heart of Friedrichshain, this is a great cafe to visit for a snack on a winter afternoon.

In addition to selling cupcakes, the shop also offers several American specialities (a root beer float!) as well as drinks and candy imported from the USA.
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points