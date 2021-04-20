Cupcake
Krossener Str. 12, 10245 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 25768687
Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm
Perfect for Winter AfternoonsSince 2007, this small cupcake bakery & coffee shop serves some of Berlin's best homemade cupcakes. With large communal tables and a sweet location in the heart of Friedrichshain, this is a great cafe to visit for a snack on a winter afternoon.
In addition to selling cupcakes, the shop also offers several American specialities (a root beer float!) as well as drinks and candy imported from the USA.