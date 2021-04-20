Cup Cafe Hotel Congress, 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Eggs and Gunpowder at Cup Cafe Chorizo and eggs is a tasty combination, and Cup Cafe offers a fantastic version of this dish with a spicy chorizo they call 'gunpowder.' Eat it sitting inside the cafe so you can check out the varnished floors, covered with 100,000 pennies, and the chandeliers made of empty wine bottles, or take your tongue tingling breakfast outdoors to their shady patio. After breakfast, tour the rest of historic Hotel Congress and then retire somewhere shady and cool until the summer heat lessens and the downtown nightlife heats up.