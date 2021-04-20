Where are you going?
Cup & Kettle

725 Front Street
| +1 509-548-8327
Tea drinkers should make a point to stop in at the Cup and Kettle in Leavenworth, where they have over 140 varieties of tea — black, green, oolong, decaf, herbal teas and tisanes, and more. The chestnut tea is warm, buttery, and rich, perfect for brewing up in fall, while the cranberry cream tea is a mellow, tangy-sweet blend for the holidays and beyond. You’re welcome to open up as many sample jars as you like and take a sniff; loose teas are sold by the ounce, starting at around $2/ounce. The staff is extremely friendly and helpful, ready to make recommendations and share their favorite teas. They said the store will be expanding into bulk spices in 2014, so there will be even more olfactory delights on offer soon. In addition to loose tea, they have some tea utensils, mugs, and other accessories for sale.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

