Cumulus Inc 45 Flinders Lane

More info Sat, Sun 8am - 11pm Mon - Fri 7am - 11pm

The Best Restaurant in Melbourne Cumulus, Inc. in Melbourne was, without hesitation, the best dining experience I had while on the continent of Australia. Is it fair to build up a meal so boldly for a restaurant that changes its menu frequently, if not daily? Perhaps not. However, I'm not the only one to sing the praises of Cumulus, Inc. and its head chef Andrew McConnell. A staple of Flinders Lane since 2008, McConnell has built up a reliable reputation for not disappointing his patrons.



Unassuming in its decor and atmosphere as well as its simple printed-on-paper menu, the restaurant McConnell founded and the food he and his team deliver need no flashy packaging. Pascale Gomes-McNabb designed a bar and dining room with an open kitchen that is light on frills and classic but far from cold. It is warm enough to allow the experience of dining and sharing a meal to take precedence.



Cumulus, Inc. is open all day for everything from a perfect coffee (this is Melbourne after all) to a French cheese platter to a five course meal in the evening. It also hosts private events in the Arc 1 Gallery, which is attached. Reservations are recommended but smaller groups or singles may find a table on a walk-in basis. If the Curry Cauliflower is on the menu, do not miss it. It changed my mind about the humble vegetable forever. I also recommend leaving room for dessert. If you're into seafood, the place is renowned for oyster options (I, however, am allergic and was unable to sample them).