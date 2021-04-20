Cummins Falls State Park
390 Cummins Falls Lane, Cookeville, TN 38501, USA
| +1 931-520-6691
Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm
Tennessee's Way of Cooling OffTennessee may not have a proper beach with sun soaked bodies but it certainly has it's place for some of the most beautiful waterfalls I've ever encountered.
T + L Magazine had it right. This IS one of the best swimming holes in the U.S. With a waterfall as it's backdrop, this swimming spot looks like it's right out of the prehistoric era and you'd expect T-Rex to come over the ledge at any moment. Welcome to Jurassic Park.
Wish I could post a few more photos here but you'll just have to check it out for yourself. This particular spot draws tons of people but if you get here early enough you can have it all to yourself for about 10 minutes.
It's a tricky trail with a few water crossings, depending on time of year you'll at least encounter three, that are slippery. Lots of rocks to deal with but the effort is so well worth it.