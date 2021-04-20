Cultivar
Chef Mary Dumont has transplanted the hyper farm-to-table skills pioneered at Cambridge’s Harvest to the greener pastures of the Ames hotel in her first solo effort, Cultivar. The kitchen is supplied by an on-site hydroponic garden—appropriate at a hotel whose namesake built his fortune selling shovels and farm tools. Seasonal and locally sourced seafood, meat, and produce supplement what’s grown on-site on an episodically Asian-inspired menu (crispy Thai pork belly, Yakitori beets), highlighted by a sharable roasted chicken ballotine, roasted venison steaks from New Hampshire, and scallops plucked from Nantucket
Bay. The botanical theme undulates onto the cocktail menu, which leans toward artisan gin concoctions festooned with tropical flowers.