Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cultivar [CLOSED]

Ames Building, Court St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
Website
| +1 617-979-8203
Cultivar Boston Massachusetts United States
Cultivar Boston Massachusetts United States
Cultivar Boston Massachusetts United States
Cultivar Boston Massachusetts United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

Cultivar

Chef Mary Dumont has transplanted the hyper farm-to-table skills pioneered at Cambridge’s Harvest to the greener pastures of the Ames hotel in her first solo effort, Cultivar. The kitchen is supplied by an on-site hydroponic garden—appropriate at a hotel whose namesake built his fortune selling shovels and farm tools. Seasonal and locally sourced seafood, meat, and produce supplement what’s grown on-site on an episodically Asian-inspired menu (crispy Thai pork belly, Yakitori beets), highlighted by a sharable roasted chicken ballotine, roasted venison steaks from New Hampshire, and scallops plucked from Nantucket Bay. The botanical theme undulates onto the cocktail menu, which leans toward artisan gin concoctions festooned with tropical flowers.
By Bob Curley , AFAR Local Expert
Original xv beaon.jpg?1474838360?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points