CulinArt
22B Kwai Bo Industrial Building, 40 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong
| +852 2580 0919
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm
Secret RestaurantA friend invited us to this secret restaurant in Aberdeen. We were warned, but it was still quite confusing to pull up in a busy industrial park. We walked inside a warehouse between forklifts and pallets, and then rode up a scratched-up, old, freight elevator.
Suddenly, we were in an intimate restaurant, decorated more like a millionaire's penthouse than anything. Leather couches and a few tables sat in the main area, but the heart of the space was the open kitchen, where the chefs busily whipped together masterpieces.
We started from little breads baked in flower pots, working our way through Asian fusion ceviche, up to outrageous veal and fish mains. The multi-course meal was capped off with the table covered in large glass panes covered in various dessert and then set fire and decorated with dry ice preserved fruit. If you're lucky enough to be invited here, don't hesitate, go!