Cuiabá
Cuiabá - State of Mato Grosso, Brazil
Photo courtesy of Fernanda Preto
The Pantanal, BrazilThe Pantanal is one of the best wildlife-spotting destinations on the planet. Cox & Kings offers a five-day trip to the remote Jaguar Research Center, where guests may also encounter hyacinthine macaws, anacondas, and giant river otters Brazil’s cowboys, known as pantaneiros, live throughout the Pantanal. Visitors can get a taste of farm life with a stay at one of the area’s many ranches, or fazendas, such as the family-run Pousada Aguapé.
This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.