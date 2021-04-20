Where are you going?
Cuiabá

Cuiabá - State of Mato Grosso, Brazil
The Pantanal, Brazil Cuiabá Brazil
The Pantanal, Brazil

The Pantanal is one of the best wildlife-spotting destinations on the planet. Cox & Kings offers a five-day trip to the remote Jaguar Research Center, where guests may also encounter hyacinthine macaws, anacondas, and giant river otters Brazil’s cowboys, known as pantaneiros, live throughout the Pantanal. Visitors can get a taste of farm life with a stay at one of the area’s many ranches, or fazendas, such as the family-run Pousada Aguapé.

This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

