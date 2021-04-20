Cuenca
Cuenca, Spain
In Spanish lands, a Unesco World Heritage SiteCatch a fast train in Madrid and in less than 1 hour, you will be at Cuenca, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Very much known for the Casas Colgadas, or Hanging Houses in English, suspended from sheer cliffs, this city has plenty to offer.
From museums like Museo de Arte Abstracto Español or Fundación Antonio Pérez, the first one is one of the three Casas Colgadas that still remains and the second one is at San Clement convent. In the small historical centre, but an interesting one, you will find a Cathedral of Gothic Architecture, Nuestra Señora de las Angustias Shrine on the way down to the river Júcar and colourful houses.
However if you are more an outdoors person, there are many trails, like the ones near both rivers, Huécar and Júcar, pretty easy ones. Or Cerro del Socorro and San Julian trail, to spend more energy.
A great view over Cuenca is from the castle, on the side of river Huécar, overlooking Casas Colgadas. It’s a very nice city for a getaway weekend.