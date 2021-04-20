Cudillero Cudillero, Asturias, Spain

Take a Cruise on Cudillero Harbor, Asturias, Spain. Cudillero is a pretty fishing village popular among vacationing Spaniards, and travelers lucky enough to survive the descent from the freeway down the ancient cobbled road to the waterside.



After feasting in the town square, we routinely set out on an after-dinner stroll. I was unsuccessful in my attempts to commandeer a seaworthy vessel that might ferry us to outlying islands (or, failing that, Britain) but I was offered at least one lobster trap for my troubles.



I was surprised at just how few people took a stroll when the light turned blue; I was struck by how picturesque Cudillero was under soft evening light.