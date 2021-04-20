Where are you going?
Cucina Urbana

951 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660, USA
| +1 949-706-1416
Fresh, local and organic fare in San Diego Newport Beach California United States

Sun - Wed 11am - 9pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm

Fresh, local and organic fare in San Diego

This baby chioggia beet salad with tempura avocado, topped with a balsamic reduction and served over a thin layer of horseradish crema was amazing! Cucina Urbana is one of many farm to table restaurants in San Diego that use local and organic produce for almost all their dishes.

With dishes like truffle fries, fried squash blossoms, panchetta and brussel sprout leaf pizza or tender veal picatta- the unique flavors are sure to make anyone at your table happy.

Don't be fooled by the tiny exterior, this place is open and spacious. With high ceilings, European inspired decor and clean lines, Cucina Urbana has a nice open feel. The menu changes enough so you have plenty of amazing courses to try.

They also have a great bar where you order wine tastings and purchase bottles of wine to take home. Don't forget to pick up a piece of the house made chocolate from the front counter when you leave!

By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

