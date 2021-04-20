Where are you going?
Cuchillo

261 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2Z1, Canada
Website
| +1 604-559-7585
Latin American Morsels Vancouver Canada

More info

Sun, Mon 5pm - 10pm
Tue - Thur 5pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 12am

Latin American Morsels

Cuchillo is one of the latest entries to Vancouver's skyrocketing dining scene. Although it's in a slightly less desirable neighborhood, the Downtown Eastside, the space and the menu more than make up for it. We had a selection of small plates, and every single delectable one resulted in a chorus of "oh my god's" from my table mates.

Definitely try the ceviche, and be sure to drink something with tequila. Their tequila menu will delight connoisseurs and novices alike.
By Jill Greenwood , AFAR Staff

