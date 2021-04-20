Cuchillo
261 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2Z1, Canada
| +1 604-559-7585
Sun, Mon 5pm - 10pm
Tue - Thur 5pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 12am
Latin American MorselsCuchillo is one of the latest entries to Vancouver's skyrocketing dining scene. Although it's in a slightly less desirable neighborhood, the Downtown Eastside, the space and the menu more than make up for it. We had a selection of small plates, and every single delectable one resulted in a chorus of "oh my god's" from my table mates.
Definitely try the ceviche, and be sure to drink something with tequila. Their tequila menu will delight connoisseurs and novices alike.