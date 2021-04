Cubanacan Boutique La Union Cienfuegos, Cuba

Sunset over Cienfuegos Take your glass of wine (or a Hemmingway Daiquiri, or a cuba libre) to the rooftop of the Cubanacan Boutique La Union hotel for some of the most stunning sunsets on the island. This small property, with average rooms, houses one of the loveliest pools we saw in the entire country - an oasis of sorts.