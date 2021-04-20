Cuatro Cuatros S.A. DE C.V.

Glamping in Baja
You don't have to head all the way to Africa to get a taste of safari-chic. Recently expanded CuatroCuatros in Baja has 14 luxurious cloth cabanas featuring fireplaces, open air showers and rustic Mexican inspired décor; like colorful quilts from San Miguel de Allende. Instead of seeing wild game, you’ll wake up to views of vineyards--the property has its own winery and Mexico
's premier wine region, Valle de Guadalupe is just a 20 minute drive. The cabanas are located on a mountainous 1700 acres that has expansive views of the Pacific Ocean from some vantage points. You can arrange a wine and cheese tasting at one of the rustic hilltop patios or explore via complimentary mountain bike.