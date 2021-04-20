Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cuatro Cuatros S.A. DE C.V.

El Tigre, Carretera libre Tijuana-Ensenada Km. 89, El Sauzal de Rodriguez, 22760 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico
Website
| +52 646 174 6789
Glamping in Baja Ensenada Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

Glamping in Baja

You don't have to head all the way to Africa to get a taste of safari-chic. Recently expanded CuatroCuatros in Baja has 14 luxurious cloth cabanas featuring fireplaces, open air showers and rustic Mexican inspired décor; like colorful quilts from San Miguel de Allende. Instead of seeing wild game, you’ll wake up to views of vineyards--the property has its own winery and Mexico's premier wine region, Valle de Guadalupe is just a 20 minute drive. The cabanas are located on a mountainous 1700 acres that has expansive views of the Pacific Ocean from some vantage points. You can arrange a wine and cheese tasting at one of the rustic hilltop patios or explore via complimentary mountain bike.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points