Crystal Pier Hotel 4500 Ocean Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109, USA

Stay in a cottage on Crystal Pier Crystal Pier Hotel is a group of cottages that were built in the 1920s but have since been refurbished and updated. They each come with a kitchenette and sit on a pier over the Pacific Ocean.



Even more cool is that this is in the Pacific Beach area and if you stay here, you won't need to drive anywhere. There are shops, restaurants, bars, and miles of beachfront property right here!