Crystal Palace Park

42 Thicket Rd, London SE19 2GA, UK
Website
| +44 300 303 8658
Walk with the Dinos in Crystal Palace Park London United Kingdom

Walk with the Dinos in Crystal Palace Park

Crystal Palace Park is the former location of the Crystal Palace from London's Great Exhibition of 1851 (the palace burned down in 1936). It's still a scenic, family-friendly outdoor spot, but the highlight is definitely the endearingly misshapen Crystal Palace Dinosaurs. Created in 1854, they were the world's first dinosaur sculptures, and were a huge hit with the public. But as scientific knowledge of dinosaurs improved, the sculptures were mocked and dismissed for their inaccuracies, and fell into disrepair. In 2002, the dinosaurs underwent a major renovation and are once again a beloved local landmark. As you can see from this elephant-lizard "Megalosaurus," they have a quirky charm all their own... even if you sometimes feel like you're on a mini-golf course.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

