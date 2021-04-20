Where are you going?
Crystal Dr

Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
Website
Crystal City's FreshFarm Market Arlington Virginia United States

Crystal City's FreshFarm Market

On Tuesday afternoons, the concrete path between 18th and 20th streets and Crystal Drive hosts a lively FreshFarm farmers' market. Your senses will be pleasantly overwhelmed by the colorful stalls that sell seasonal produce, farm-raised eggs, all-natural meats, fresh-cut flowers, and artisanal baked goods.

FreshFarm Markets is a nonprofit whose mission is to build and strengthen the sustainable food movement in the Chesapeake Bay region. All the vendors are local and come from the nearby states of Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The market is a great way to sample food from the area and meet the people who produce it.

By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

