Crystal Cruises
Gang Claziria
Cruise into Balinese CultureSee all of our ideas for where to go in 2015.
Further proof that Bali is the place to be in 2015: Crystal Cruises has four new itineraries that include a stop on the Indonesian island. The Southeast Asia Sojourn, for example, starts in Singapore and ends in Bali, with stops at Ho Chi Minh City, Malaysia, and Brunei along the way. Your floating home for the 12 days? The 1010-passenger Crystal Symphony, with its minimalist cabins (think art deco mixed with Coastal Living), an on-board spice expert, and a Balinese chef. Once in Bali, cruisers have the option to watch Kecak fire dancing, take a Balinese cooking lesson, explore batik workshops, or join a tour of local temples. From $3,110.
Photo courtesy of Crystal Cruises. This appeared in the January/February issue.