Crystal City Wine Shop 401 12th St S

Crystal City Wine Shop Crystal City Wine Shop is the neighborhood's go-to resource for wine, craft beer, and gourmet goodies. The staff is approachable and knowledgeable. They can help you select the perfect tipple for any occasion within your price range. There are two locations in Crystal City: one on 12th Street and the other on 20th Street. Best of all, each shop offers a couple of free weekly tastings so you can mingle and try something new.