Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR 72712, USA
Website
| +1 479-418-5700
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon 11am - 6pm
Wed - Fri 11am - 9pm

Drive 10 hours from Houston to Arkansas

There is no better reward after a 10 hour drive from Houston to Arkansas than discovering the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

We explore the permanent collection as well as a temporary collection.

No regrets, happy to discover Arkansas.

Keep exploring.

Manuel
By Manuel Sanchez Alvarez

Bianca
almost 4 years ago

Chihuly

Chihuly is on it's way to Crystal Bridges-- what better artist to compliment the architect Moshe Safdie's amazing work inside and out. Chihuly will be inside the gallery as well as in the North Forest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is a world class museum just a 5 minute beautiful trail walk from the heart of downtown Bentonville.
Frank Weaver
almost 7 years ago

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art


Visiting Crystal Bridges, with its futuristic look, hardwood floors, and natural light was pleasant surprise.

There are over 400 pieces of American Art, with paintings like Antarctica by the famous cityscape painter Richard Estes; I could feel the chill of the icy landscape, and Andrew Wyeth's painting Airborne, depicting the rocky outcrop of Beener Island, Maine.

Moving outside the adventure continued with 3-miles of trails to explore, and sculptures like George Dombek's Tour de Apple Tree done in bronze, depicting tree branches in the form of a bicycle.

At Crystal Bridges Art, and Design come together to create a unique Museum of American Art.

