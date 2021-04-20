Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR 72712, USA
| +1 479-418-5700
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon 11am - 6pm
Wed - Fri 11am - 9pm
Drive 10 hours from Houston to ArkansasThere is no better reward after a 10 hour drive from Houston to Arkansas than discovering the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
We explore the permanent collection as well as a temporary collection.
No regrets, happy to discover Arkansas.
Manuel
More Recommendations
almost 4 years ago
Chihuly
Chihuly is on it's way to Crystal Bridges-- what better artist to compliment the architect Moshe Safdie's amazing work inside and out. Chihuly will be inside the gallery as well as in the North Forest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is a world class museum just a 5 minute beautiful trail walk from the heart of downtown Bentonville.
almost 7 years ago
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Visiting Crystal Bridges, with its futuristic look, hardwood floors, and natural light was pleasant surprise.
There are over 400 pieces of American Art, with paintings like Antarctica by the famous cityscape painter Richard Estes; I could feel the chill of the icy landscape, and Andrew Wyeth's painting Airborne, depicting the rocky outcrop of Beener Island, Maine.
Moving outside the adventure continued with 3-miles of trails to explore, and sculptures like George Dombek's Tour de Apple Tree done in bronze, depicting tree branches in the form of a bicycle.
At Crystal Bridges Art, and Design come together to create a unique Museum of American Art.