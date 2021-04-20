Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art



Visiting Crystal Bridges, with its futuristic look, hardwood floors, and natural light was pleasant surprise.



There are over 400 pieces of American Art, with paintings like Antarctica by the famous cityscape painter Richard Estes; I could feel the chill of the icy landscape, and Andrew Wyeth's painting Airborne, depicting the rocky outcrop of Beener Island, Maine.



Moving outside the adventure continued with 3-miles of trails to explore, and sculptures like George Dombek's Tour de Apple Tree done in bronze, depicting tree branches in the form of a bicycle.



At Crystal Bridges Art, and Design come together to create a unique Museum of American Art.

