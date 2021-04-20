A Bit of Bubbles
Pedro Rosell, Mendoza’s Don of sparkling wines, will teach you how to make his signature “espumante” in his winery Cruzat. A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes sources from select vineyards in the Uco Valley and Lujan, Rosell uses the traditional French method to produce his Nature, Rose and Brut wines. You’ll get to taste a handful of base wines and sparkling wines, and the most exciting part, you will bottle your own espumante. Costa Flores s/n Perdriel, Mendoza
; +54 261 524 2290