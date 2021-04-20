Crucina Restaurant
30 Calle del Divino Pastor
| +34 914 45 33 64
Wed - Sun 1:30pm - 4pm
Tue - Sat 8:30pm - 11:45pm
Raw Vegan Meal to Blow Your MindDo you like it raw? La Crucina is blowing the minds and mouths of Madrid at the moment with their inventive, flavorful and unique take on food.
The only raw vegan restaurant in the city, Crucina is laying groundwork for many other imitation restaurants but don’t be fooled, this is the original.
The owner, George is more than happy to explain his reasoning behind the importance of raw food, or simply to let you sit in culinary heaven while marveling at the masterpieces before you.
George’s Greek roots shine through the menu, with stars of the show being moussaka, baklava, and the cheese plate.
Portions are on the smaller side so try a tasting menu to leave feeling satiated, but make absolutely certain you leave room for dessert.
In a world of cooked cuisine, raw desserts hold their own, and in Madrid, no one does it better than La Crucina.
Be forewarned, the prices are higher than normal vegetarian fare, but as absolutely everything on the menu is prepared from hand, and with labor intensive work, it is still a bargain.
Image courtesy of La Crucina.