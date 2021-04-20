Cruceros Princesa.
100 - B Avenida Paseo de las Garzas
| +52 322 224 4777
Take a Day Tour by BoatSunset sails are a popular activity in Puerto Vallarta, and with good reason: Dusk is unfailingly beautiful here. What many travelers don't know, however, is that a number of day excursions set sail from the port.
Some of these cruise around Banderas Bay, trawling the same circuit as the evening sails. Others set their sights on farther-flung destinations, such as the island of Pizola, or take guests on full-day trips that include snorkeling and lunch. Cruceros Princesa is one of several tour operators that offer these day trips.