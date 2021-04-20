Crowne Plaza Lima Avenida Benavides 300, Miraflores Lima, Peru

Crowne Plaza Lima Smack in the center of Miraflores, the Crowne Plaza opened in 2007, adding a floor to the building as it transitioned from a Holiday Inn Select to meet the growing needs of business travelers arriving in Lima. It underwent a major renovation in 2013, adding Italian marble everywhere it could in a move to keep it on par with newer competition. It’s an oasis of calm, tranquility, and comfort in an otherwise chaotic city, and the contemporary design is meant to bring a touch of home for the mostly international travelers who stay here. A three-level glass atrium in the lobby anchors the property, which rises 15 floors above one of the most active areas of Lima’s liveliest neighborhoods.



With executive floors, a business center, and meeting rooms, business travelers are likely to make good use of the amenities here. An indoor pool, plus a Jacuzzi and sauna, will appease guests who come to South America to get away.