Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Crowne Plaza Lima

Avenida Benavides 300, Miraflores Lima, Peru
Website
| +51 1 5868122
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Crowne Plaza Lima Barranco District Peru
Check Availability >

Crowne Plaza Lima

Smack in the center of Miraflores, the Crowne Plaza opened in 2007, adding a floor to the building as it transitioned from a Holiday Inn Select to meet the growing needs of business travelers arriving in Lima. It underwent a major renovation in 2013, adding Italian marble everywhere it could in a move to keep it on par with newer competition. It’s an oasis of calm, tranquility, and comfort in an otherwise chaotic city, and the contemporary design is meant to bring a touch of home for the mostly international travelers who stay here. A three-level glass atrium in the lobby anchors the property, which rises 15 floors above one of the most active areas of Lima’s liveliest neighborhoods.
 
With executive floors, a business center, and meeting rooms, business travelers are likely to make good use of the amenities here. An indoor pool, plus a Jacuzzi and sauna, will appease guests who come to South America to get away.
By Nicholas Gill , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points