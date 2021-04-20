Where are you going?
Crowne Plaza Copenhagen Towers

Copenhagen Towers, Ørestads Blvd. 114 - 118, 2300 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 88 77 66 55
The Crowne Plaza Copenhagen Denmark
The Crowne Plaza

Originally opened in 2009, this hotel was designed with luxury and sustainability in mind. The building provides expansive views over the Ørestad area of south-central Amager.

Situated near Ørestad metro station, you will have 24/7 access to the heart of the city. The hotel is also located within walking distance of Fields, one of Copenhagen's largest shopping malls.

When the weather is nice, make sure to check out the rooftop terrace.

Photo: Crowne Plaza Copenhagen Towers
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

