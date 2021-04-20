Where are you going?
Crown Point Press

20 Hawthorne St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Website
| +1 415-974-6273
Mon 10am - 5pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 6pm

Crown Point Press, housed in an beautiful brick building just south of Market street, is a printing press, gallery, and bookstore, specializing in etching. Some of the greatest artists of the last century have worked at the press, including Richard Diebenkorn, Wayne Thiebaud, Sol LeWitt, Brice Marden, and John Cage. Artist Kathan Brown started the press at her home in Richmond, CA in 1963 and then moved to Folsom Street in 1986. Crown Point has been at the Hawthorne Lane location since 1990, and after over 50 years in business, the gallery is still off the tourist path—though exhibits are likely to include work by luminaries like Chris Ofili, Robert Bechtle, Ed Ruscha, and more. Check the website for the current exhibition, and enjoy the quiet, light-filled space, likely free of hordes.

By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

