Crown Metropol Melbourne
This gleaming glass tower, which takes on a subtle S
shape, serves as a beacon of urban chic along Melbourne’s Southbank. Its vast lobby sets the tone with double-height ceilings, a seemingly never-ending black staircase, and curving walls lined with gigantic wooden ball sculptures by Korean artist Lee Jae-Hyo. Each of the Crown Metropol’s contemporary 658 rooms is just as stylish, with floor-to-ceiling windows, specially commissioned works of art, and in most, bold design accents that include sexy black-paneled walls and smart sliding doors that lead to oversize bathrooms. The sprawling rooftop spa and leisure facilities are primed for self-care rituals, offering luxe La Prairie treatments, as well as indoor tennis courts and one of the city’s finest pools—an infinity edge beauty with prime city views—for Instagram baiting. To top it all off, a foodie extravaganza awaits with three restaurants by top Aussie chef Neil Perry, along with outposts of some of the world’s most renowned restaurants, including Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and Nobu.