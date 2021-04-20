Crown Center Crown Center, Kansas City, MO, USA

Under the Stars on the Square The Crown Center Square is enveloped by the Hallmark international headquarters and a bustling three-story shopping/entertainment space. On summer Friday nights, Crown Center hosts the “WeekEnder”: the square is filled with booths from local artists (mostly from the Crossroads Arts District down the street), local bands, and KC’s best food trucks (seek out Indios Carbonsitos Mexican street food and BBQ). End the evening with a picnic on the lawn and a cinematic classic--2013’s lineup features “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and a “Grease” sing-a-long. The Square doesn’t shut down during the winter: A tradition for over 40 years, Crown Center converts the Square into an outdoor ice terrace for the kids or a romantic couples night out.