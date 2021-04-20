Crow Thief
3009 Grape Street, San Diego, CA 92102, USA
| +1 619-961-6210
Handmade men's clothing in San DiegoSince 2008, Melissa Hendrix-Lawson has been making customized clothing for men. The passion she has for her work shows in the detail of her stitching. She doesn't follow trends but prefers to create a classy style that is appreciated by men in San Diego who enjoy the fit of hand made clothing.
She carries a wide selection of fabrics that she sources from around the world for the customer to choose from. The space is reminiscent of a cozy barn with recycled wood walls and vintage furniture. She also carries handcrafted men's soaps and some colognes.
The quality of her work is incredible and when you are in San Diego and in need of a shirt or slacks, stop by for a fitting!
Tip: She no longer accepts walk-ins since her workspace is part of the shop. Call to make an appointment.