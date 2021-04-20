CrossroadsKC at Grinders

Outdoor Concerts Nestled into Downtown KC
A music venue of a more gritty sort, CrossroadsKC at Grinder’s is an outdoor concert space just outside the downtown loop, with views of the skyline. More than that, it’s connected to Grinder’s, the beloved KC dive that served pizza, philly cheese steaks, and meatball subs since before the neighborhood “came back.” Operated by Pipeline Productions out of college town Lawrence, Kansas, CrossroadsKC puts up-and-comers and legends (2013’s best show was David Byrne & St. Vincent) in an intimate downtown setting within walking distance of great food and the best happy hours in Kansas City.