CrossRoads Winery and Wine Bar 15222 King Rd, Frisco, TX 75034, USA

Off the Path Winery Housed in an unassuming building near a mechanics shop, CrossRoads Winery is quite literally off the path. What it lacks in scenery and Napa-quality vintages it makes up for in homely charm. Bob & Darlene do their best to make every visitor feel at home and have a great time (they often hold community events and live music in the tasting room complete with dance floor).