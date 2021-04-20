Crossroads Arts District

KC's Monthly Block Party
The First Friday Art Walk in the Crossroads predates KC’s urban renaissance, when local artists opened, once a month, the galleries they built out of the century-old warehouses and industrial buildings. Today, nearly a hundred galleries turn the area south of the downtown loop into a walking carnival, with live music and street performers on most blocks. Grab a bite at one of the dozen food trucks at the “Truck Stop” at 18th and McGee, and while looking for the right gift or decoration, some artists will provide a bit of wine. Some galleries will stage performance shows, and several local businesses will sponsor block parties in front of their buildings. The galleries shut down at 9pm, but be on the lookout for after-parties at places like The Cashew (upscale with an open-air second floor spectacular view of downtown) or The Brick (dive bar with the best Friday beer special and the best meatloaf sandwich you’ll ever have).