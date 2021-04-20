Cross Country Utah

Where are you going?
12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84121, USA
Cross country skiing is at once physically demanding, emotionally enlivening and spiritually invigorating, and one of the best ways to explore the Salt Lake City snow country. The Solitude Nordic Centre has more than 15 miles of well-manicured trails that spiders through pristine wilderness, which means you’ll never feel crowded even in one of the region’s most popular ski areas. Alta Nordic Skiing is home to a fantastic 3.1-mile track near the Sunnyside Lift which is designed for both skate and classic skiing, while adventurous types may wish to explore the rugged country at Mountain Dell via Parley’s Canyon, just east of Salt Lake City. Happy trails!
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

