Crissy Field Sculptures

Outdoor art installations are one of my favorite things to check out and study. Naturally, there's always a large impact on the space and setting they're in and the placement often comes with resistance from a few locals. When I arrived at Crissy Field to witness the Mark di Suvero sculptures, I met up with one of those locals and we decided to get up close an personal with the pieces. As someone that works in the Presidio near the field, she mentioned she'd hope the art was to have a speedy exit from her familiar vantage point, out to the Golden Gate and the Marin Headlands. That it seemed like an interruption to all that green. It made sense, just how different Crissy Field now looks to the people who spend time here every day. I was originally drawn to the art for two reasons. One being their scale- this is no small endeavor by an artist and two, by the fact that this is a joint effort between the SFMOMA, the National Park Service and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. Hooray for collaboration! We learned that the bay area native artist had long been inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge and he'd hoped to have the chance to 'reframe the surrounding landscape' with previous works placed strategically along the field, in a tribute. The exhibition brings together his works dating from 1967 to 2012. Once we'd experienced the works up close, my company was still unconvinced, but her opinion had softened and the admiration for the artist's effort was there.