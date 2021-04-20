Where are you going?
Chow Down on a Crisp Crepe

Crepes just might be the ideal street food: casual, fun to eat, and — crucially — available in both sweet and savory. Crisp Creperie delivers both out of their roaming truck, in an ever-changing menu with unexpected flavor combinations like Prosciutto & Brie (prosciutto, brie, apple slices, arugula, and house-made apple butter) or Banana & Salted Caramel (bananas, toasted coconut, salted caramel, macadamia nuts, house-made dark rum whipped cream). They’re a little on the spendy side for crepes, but then again, they’re quickly becoming Seattle’s favorite mobile crepe.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

