Crisp & Juicy 913 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA

Crisp & Juicy Washington, D.C. area residents have an obsession with "Pollo a La Brasa," Peru's version of rotisserie style chicken—usually the best places are found in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs. Since 1989, Jorge and Carmen Perez have produced one of the tastiest birds around. Charcoal-grilled and encrusted with their secret family spice blend, the skin remains crisp and the meat tender. For an extra kick, dip it into their homemade rocoto sauce, comprising of puréed Peruvian peppers.