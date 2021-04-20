A taste of Cinque Terre in Genoa
Tucked a few miles outside of the 'main' section of town, Boccadassee is a hidden gem of a Cinque-Terre-like fisherman's village, yet still within the city limits of bustling Genoa
. Come in the late afternoon to explore the tiny winding alleys, chat with the fisherman as they mend their handmade nets, and sit on the beach to watch the sunset over the deep blue ocean. Then head into Creuza de Ma for a hyper-local dinner - it's pricey for Genoa standards, but absolutely delicious! The marjoram pappardelle with tiny tomatoes and mussels is scrumptious - a lovely taste of the Ligurian sea!