Climb a Frozen Waterfall
While Chamonix
boasts many thrilling frozen waterfalls for ice-climbing experts, those strapping on their crampons for the first time should try the Crémerie ice falls. Located alongside the road between Chamonix and Argentière, this broad stretch of waterfall, which freezes during winter, allows for several groups at once, and its 45-degree inclines prove popular with beginners. A couple of routes, namely Cerise and Moby Dick, test more-advanced climbers, who navigate past pine trees protruding from mounds of packed snow. Once at the top, enjoy the distant views of jagged Alpine peaks—then switch on the helmet cam for the rappel down.