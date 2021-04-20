Cremeria dell'Erbe
Piazza dell'Erbe, 15 Rosso, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Salty Gelato!If throughout your travels around Italy you've tried every flavor of gelato possible, come to Cremeria Dell'Erbe, where they are experimenting with salty gelato.
I sampled the salty pistachio, the salty fruits of the forest, and I cannot WAIT to try the salty red shrimp option - while you can buy a scoop to eat in store, this spin on traditional 'dessert' is meant to be served with main courses (ie the salty pistachio on top of hot pasta, the salty fruits of the forest with raw tuna, etc...). Cremeria Dell'Erbe often partners with a local restaurant to do tasting dinners - so make a point to attend one of these if they are going on during your visit - the flavor is just amazing.