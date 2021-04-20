Where are you going?
Crema Coffee House

2862 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205, USA
Website
| +1 720-284-9648
Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm

Robust, flavorful coffees, a packed pastry case, and a delectable menu make Crema Coffee House the perfect gathering place. Intentionally outlet-free, the café hopes to spark conversation over a cuppa rather than gadget-fueled quiet. This approach seems to work: Crema is always busy, and few patrons can be found basking in the glow of their computer screens. All the coffee beans are carefully selected and available by the bag. Come hungry so you can try inventive dishes like the sweet potato waffles and the pork belly banh mi.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

Amy Angelilli
almost 7 years ago

Best Almond Milk Latte

This is my neighborhood coffee shop! It's special for a number of reasons; however, my favorite thing that keeps me going back over and over is their almond milk latte. The baristas know how to heat the almond milk without burning it making it the best in town. Really. Plus, it has a great little cafe menu where you can enjoy a delish soup, sandwich or quiche.

