Creattivando Via Garibaldi, 16124 Genova GE, Italy

Shop for Genovese food (and handmade art) in one place This lovely boutique, placed on the ground floor of one of the historic Palazzo di Strada Nuova, sells traditional artisan Genovese food products alongside gorgeous handmade pottery, textiles, and papers. Enjoy the knitted scarves, grab a jar of Salsa di Noci (the Genovese pasta sauce made with walnuts) to go with your corzetti pasta, and snag a bottle of local wine to enjoy with the rest of your meal.