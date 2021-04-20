Where are you going?
Creattivando

Via Garibaldi, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Website
| +39 010 403 7763
This lovely boutique, placed on the ground floor of one of the historic Palazzo di Strada Nuova, sells traditional artisan Genovese food products alongside gorgeous handmade pottery, textiles, and papers. Enjoy the knitted scarves, grab a jar of Salsa di Noci (the Genovese pasta sauce made with walnuts) to go with your corzetti pasta, and snag a bottle of local wine to enjoy with the rest of your meal.
By Collier Lumpkin

Collier Lumpkin
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Take a cooking class in a renovated palace basement

Join Mario and his friendly, engaging staff for a hands-on traditional Genovese cooking class in their beautifully renovated retail shop and cooking school. Be it pesto, troffie, or focaccia, you will leave with a new appreciation for the food culture in this ancient city, and with a full stomach of delicious goods.

