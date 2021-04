Cream of Matakana 30 Matakana Valley Rd, Laly Haddon Place, Matakana 0985, New Zealand

Cool Things It's larger than a village but smaller than a town, and yes, Matakana does indeed have "cool things." Next to the weekly markets are a number of eclectic stores, specializing in local crafts and "cultured Kiwiana." Pop into "the Cream of Matakana" store and you will be sure to walk away with something no one else has back home.