Cream Cafe
Carr. Transp. KM 27.5 S/N Palmilla, 23406 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 144 6999
Take a Cafe BreakCream Cafe's motto is "Life is too short for bad coffee." And since Mexico is a coffee-producing country, Cream needn't import its beans: it just has them shipped from the Mexican states of Puebla and Veracruz.
Cream is an upscale cafe where baristas take their art seriously. All the standard espresso drinks are on the menu, and you can enjoy any one of them with a soup, sandwich, salad, or pastry from its lunch and bakery menu.