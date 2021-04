Cream Cafe Via S. Vincenzo, 67, 16122 Genova GE, Italy

Get the yogurt flavor If you are looking for a gelato that is not quite as sugary-sweet as normal fruity flavors, try the yogurt flavor option at Cream Cafe near the Brignole train station - it tastes exactly like gently sweetened, and slightly tangy, plain greek yogurt. And at only 1.75 euro, it's a relative steal!



(The fruit flavors are also quite good here, but the chocolate is often icy, so stick with the yogurt!)