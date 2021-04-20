Crazy Water
839 S 2nd St
| +1 414-645-2606
Sun 5pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm
Crazy Good FoodAsk the chefs in this town where they eat on their night off and the survey shows it is Crazy Water. Very small and very tasty. The kitchen is at the right end of the bar. See that exhaust fan in the picture? That is where the kitchen is, right up front for all to observe. Amazing how much great food can come from so small a space. Chef and co-owner Peggy was featured on the Cooking Channel's American Best Bites.
FYI, if you are visiting, it is not downtown, but in Walker's Point just 5 minutes south of downtown. 2nd. St. is filled with interesting eating and drinking places on a 5 block stretch.
In summer, there is a secret garden out back that allows seating too.