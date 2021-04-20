Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill

How Greek It Is
Hummus that melts in your mouth, and combination plates that include all the good stuff—Crazy Pita's fresh Greek food is a favorite lunch and dinner spot among all of the area's locals. And don't forget the "Greek" salad—this hot spot features a whopping six versions to ensure your favorite combination (feta cheese, garbanzo beans, cucumber and olives are make multiple appearances) of toppings is on the menu. Carnivores have plenty of perfectly seasoned skewers to choose from, and then, of course, there are those pitas—every one better than the last.