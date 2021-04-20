Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill

2225 Village Walk Drive
Website
| +1 702-896-7482
How Greek It Is Henderson Nevada United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 9pm

How Greek It Is

Hummus that melts in your mouth, and combination plates that include all the good stuff—Crazy Pita's fresh Greek food is a favorite lunch and dinner spot among all of the area's locals. And don't forget the "Greek" salad—this hot spot features a whopping six versions to ensure your favorite combination (feta cheese, garbanzo beans, cucumber and olives are make multiple appearances) of toppings is on the menu. Carnivores have plenty of perfectly seasoned skewers to choose from, and then, of course, there are those pitas—every one better than the last.
By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points