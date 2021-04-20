Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

crawfish house

9826 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106, USA
Website
| +1 206-588-1613
Suck De Heads, Seattle Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 2pm - 11pm

Suck De Heads, Seattle

Roll up your sleeves, tuck in your plastic bibs, and lick your chops — it’s about to get messy. When you order a crawfish boil at Crawfish House, you get a big plastic sack sloshing with spicy sauce, seafood, sausage, and corn. Don’t forget the fried pickles on the side, too. Sure, the place is a dive bar and service is inconsistent, but some concessions have to be made when you’re ordering your dinner by the pound. Don’t expect anything fancy, just a mountain of tasty crawfish and lots of French bread to mop up the juices.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points