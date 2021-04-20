Suck De Heads, Seattle
Roll up your sleeves, tuck in your plastic bibs, and lick your chops — it’s about to get messy. When you order a crawfish boil at Crawfish House, you get a big plastic sack sloshing with spicy sauce, seafood, sausage, and corn. Don’t forget the fried pickles on the side, too. Sure, the place is a dive bar and service is inconsistent, but some concessions have to be made when you’re ordering your dinner by the pound. Don’t expect anything fancy, just a mountain of tasty crawfish and lots of French bread to mop up the juices.