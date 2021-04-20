Cranachan & Crowdie
263 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ, UK
| +44 131 556 7194
Sun - Sat 11am - 6pm
Cranachan and Crowdie, Edinburghit is wonderful to escape the tourist tackiness in Edinburgh and so a wander into Cranachan and Crowdie on Canongate was a delight. This is a welcoming shop just a few steps from Holyrood Palace with traditional and quirky gifts as well as tempting food items.
There are interesting gifts made from tweed, Scottish preserves, glass, and all manner of lovely things. It was a joy to visit.