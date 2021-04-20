Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cranachan & Crowdie

263 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ, UK
Website
| +44 131 556 7194
Cranachan and Crowdie, Edinburgh Edinburgh United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 6pm

Cranachan and Crowdie, Edinburgh

it is wonderful to escape the tourist tackiness in Edinburgh and so a wander into Cranachan and Crowdie on Canongate was a delight. This is a welcoming shop just a few steps from Holyrood Palace with traditional and quirky gifts as well as tempting food items.
There are interesting gifts made from tweed, Scottish preserves, glass, and all manner of lovely things. It was a joy to visit.
By Rachael Rowe , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points